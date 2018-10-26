× Slidell man killed in I-55 crash

ST. JOHN PARISH, LA.– State Police investigators say that a two vehicle crash on Thursday afternoon has claimed the life of a 23-year-old Slidell man.

Troopers say that Justin Weaver of Slidell was killed when the 2009 Mazda MZ6 that he was driving slammed into the back of a 2015 Freightliner, driven by 38-year-old Sidney Jarrell of Denham Springs.

The Freightliner was stopped in traffic in the right hand lane of I-55 South near mile post 11.7 when the crash occurred.

Investigators are not sure why Weaver was unable to stop before crashing into the Freightliner.

He was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

The front seat passenger in the Mazda, 22 year-old Samantha Niemeck was wearing a seat belt and was transported to a local hospital with moderate injuries.

Jarrell also had a seat belt on and was transported with minor injuries. Impairment is unknown and toxicology results are pending an autopsy for Weaver.

Jarrell voluntarily submitted to a blood test which will be analyzed by the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab. The crash remains under investigation.