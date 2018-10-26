NOPD names armed suspect in Lakeview work truck theft

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is looking for an armed teenager detectives think stole a work truck from a Lakeview neighborhood last weekend.

Eighteen-year-old Samuel Taylor has been identified as the man recorded on surveillance video hopping out of one stolen truck with a gun in his hand as he stole a second truck just after noon on October 20.

A contractor had been working inside a home and going back and forth to his work truck, which was unlocked and had the keys inside of it, according to the NOPD.

A truck that had been reported stolen pulled up to the work truck, and an armed Taylor got behind the work truck and drove away, scattering tools and supplies across the road.

Detectives have issued an arrest warrant for Taylor for theft of a motor vehicle and carrying a firearm within 1,000 feet of a school property.

Anyone with information on this incident or the whereabouts of the wanted subject is asked to contact Third District detectives at (504) 658-6030 or call Crimestoppers anonymously at (504) 822-1111 and toll-free at 1-877-903-7867.