NOPD looking for man spotted repeatedly masturbating on front porch

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is looking for a man who has been spotted masturbating repeatedly on the porch of an Uptown house.

Twenty-eight-year-old Emilio Dominguez knocked on the front door of a woman’s house on Toledano Street on September 7, according to the NOPD.

When the victim opened the door, Dominguez told her he had the wrong address and walked off down the street.

The victim watched him leave, and Dominguez turned around and began masturbating while watching the victim through her window.

Two days later, Dominguez returned to the house and masturbated while standing on the front porch.

On October 16, Dominguez returned to the house once more, and the victim saw him masturbating on the front porch of her house once again, according to the NOPD.

Crimestoppers tips and surveillance videos helped lead detectives to name Dominguez as a suspect.

Anyone with information on these incidents or the whereabouts of Emilio Dominguez, is asked to contact Detective Walter Edmond or any member of the Sixth District Investigations Unit at (504) 658-6060, (504) 658-6130 or call Crimestoppers anonymously at (504) 822-1111 and toll-free at 1-877-903-7867.