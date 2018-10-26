Mandeville comes up short against St. Paul`s
-
Slidell topples Mandeville, sets up week 8 showdown with St Paul’s
-
A long time coming? Slidell looks for first win over St Paul’s since 2004
-
Georgia high school football player injured during game dies
-
Rivalry games: Fontainebleau gets Mandeville in overtime, and John Ehret rallies past West Jeff
-
Rummel scores on first possession, makes it stand up in 7-3 win over St Paul’s
-
-
4th quarter cookin’: Cajuns rally past St Charles Catholic
-
Tuned in Wildcats defeat Lutcher, 24-14
-
Destrehan rallies, defeats Hahnville in St Charles Parish Super Bowl
-
No evidence of negligence in football player’s death, Georgia sports association says
-
St James rallies from 13 points down to defeat Lutcher
-
-
Less heat but more rain over the weekend
-
Patriot Games: John Curtis defeats Jesuit 23-0
-
Scholar Athlete: St Paul’s school’s Matt Algero