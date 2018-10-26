Man shot near the intersection of Governor Nicholls and Chartres Streets
NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is investigating a non-fatal shooting incident that occurred near the intersection of Governor Nicholls and Chartres streets.
The incident was first reported to NOPD at about 6:51 a.m., but was not confirmed until just after 8:00 a.m.
Initial reports show a male victim sustaining a gunshot wound the hip. The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment.
No further information is available at this time.
29.961388 -90.060288