Man shot near the intersection of Governor Nicholls and Chartres Streets

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is investigating a non-fatal shooting incident that occurred near the intersection of Governor Nicholls and Chartres streets.

The incident was first reported to NOPD at about 6:51 a.m., but was not confirmed until just after 8:00 a.m.

Initial reports show a male victim sustaining a gunshot wound the hip. The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

No further information is available at this time.

