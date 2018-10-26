Man shot near the intersection of Governor Nicholls and Chartres Streets

Arrest made in connection to suspicious packages
Posted 9:17 AM, October 26, 2018, by , Updated at 09:34AM, October 26, 2018

NEW ORLEANS –  The NOPD is investigating a non-fatal shooting incident that occurred near the intersection of Governor Nicholls and Chartres streets.

The incident was first reported to NOPD at about 6:51 a.m., but was not confirmed until just after 8:00 a.m.

Initial reports show a male victim sustaining a gunshot wound the hip. The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

No further information is available at this time.

Governor Nicholls and Chartres Streets