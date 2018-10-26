Hallmark Channel launches 24/7 Christmas Radio 🎄

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- Depending on your source... science says you’re either incredibly happy or legitimately crazy after overdosing on Christmas music.

We’re sure the Hallmark Channel had the happiest of outcomes in mind when planning their latest venture... The network is launching its own radio station on SiriusXM!

It's a new way for the beloved channel to promote their Countdown to Christmas, however, my Mom does a pretty good job of it for them.

Starting Thursday, November 1st, you can rock out with your favorite reindeer all day long. Just tune in to "Hallmark Channel Radio" on channel 70 on SiriusXM radio.

