Clueless movie remake in the works

NEW ORLEANS -- Another remake on the horizon! Paramount Pictures is in the process of remaking 90’s pop culture classic, Clueless!

Alicia Silverstone and Stacey Dash stared as privileged but lovable high school girls... without a clue. Tracy Oliver, who wrote Girls Trip, which took place in New Orleans, is set to produce the Clueless reboot. Glow writer Marquita Robinson is writing and developing the script.

Cast, story, details? AS IF! Those are currently under wraps.

