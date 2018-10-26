× A Tarantula Visits from the Audubon Zoo

Bat Festival

“Bring the family to the Nature Center to learn how amazing bats can be!” – audubonnatureinstitute.org

Saturday, October 27, 2018

10:00am – 4:00pm

Audubon Louisiana Nature Center 11000 Lake Forest Blvd., New Orleans, LA 70127

Free admission

Activities Bat Crafts Face Painting Bat Mascot Gardening for Bats “Benefits of Bats” presentation at 3:30pm by Dr. Craig Hood, Loyola University Free Bat Week Recipes Food Truck and Concessions



Bat Hike at the Nature Center

“Join bat expert, Dr. Craig S. Hood, as he guides you on a walk through the Nature Center trails listening and looking for native bats. Dr. Hood will also explain the benefits of bats and what you can do to attract them.” – audubonnatureinstitute.org

Saturday, October 27, 2018

7:00pm – 8:30pm

Audubon Louisiana Nature Center 11000 Lake Forest Blvd., New Orleans, LA 70127

Tickets $5 for Audubon Members $7 for Non-Members



Crawloween

“You never know what kind of ghoulish fun the naturalists at Audubon Butterfly Garden and Insectarium will think up for visitors—and Halloween is the perfect time for some six-legged hijinks!” – audubonnatureinstitute.org

Saturday, October 27 – Sunday, October 28, 2018

Audubon Butterfly Garden and Insectarium 423 Canal St., New Orleans, LA 70130

10:00am – 4:30pm

Admission discount Wear a Halloween costume and get a discount off of admission! ($3 off for adults, $2 off for children under 12 years) Normal Admission Prices: $29.95 (plus sales tax): Adult $21.95 (plus sales tax): Child (2-12) $24.95 (plus sales tax): Senior (65+)

Activities Learn about the myths behind some “scary” critters Go trick-or-treating for bug-themed trinkets at our special presentation stations Enjoy Halloween-themed cookies in Bug Appétit Check out pumpkins that double as animal exhibits See the spiders, scorpions and roaches Enter the “Guess How Many Maggots are in the Jar” contest! The three closest guesses will receive gift certificates to the Butterfly Garden and Insectarium’s Flea Market Gift Shop.



Weeki Wachi Mermaids

“Back by popular demand, the world-famous Weeki Wachee mermaids will splash into Audubon Aquarium of the Americas.” – audubonnatureinstitute.org

November 1-4 & 8-11, 2018

10:00am – 5:00pm

Audubon Aquarium of the Americas 1 Canal St., New Orleans, LA 70130

Mermaids and pirates will dive beneath the surface of the Great Maya Reef, which is home to stingrays and tropical fish.

Guests also can meet a mermaid up-close and have photos taken near the second floor Stingray touch pool.

Mermaid and Pirate Party

“Enjoy our Pisces Room that overlooks the Mississippi River to create mermaid and pirate themed crafts. Enjoy pirate and mermaid games, an exclusive ‘Shell-fie Station’, a Sing-a-long with pirate and mermaid songs with a DJ.” – audubonnatureinstitute.org

November 3, 4, 10 & 11, 2018

8:30am – 10:00am

Pisces Room 2nd Floor of the Aquarium

Tickets: $5.00 per person Complimentary admission for parents and guardians if accompanied by a child with a ticket. Admission to this event is included with a “Breakfast with the Mermaids” ticket and with a “Sea Glass Salon” appointment.



Sea Glass Salon

“Transform into a mermaid at the Aquarium! Professional ‘Sea Grass Stylists’ from Salon J’elle will turn you into a magical mermaid complete with makeup, hair, and a mermaid inspired outfit. If your child prefers something a little different they can join in the fun as our ‘Sea Grass’ apprentices transform them into pirates! Your Seagrass Salon ticket also includes admission to the Aquarium for the day and the Mermaid & Pirate party in the Pisces Room on the second floor of the Aquarium.” – audubonnatureinstitute.org

November 4 & 11, 2018

10:00am-4:30pm

Pisces Room 2nd Floor of the Aquarium

Packages The Mystical Mermaid Package is SOLD OUT The Captain Hook Package: $45.00 (plus taxes and a transaction fee) Pirate Makeup Earring, Eyepatch, Hat, Sword, and Tattoo Access to our Mermaid and Pirates party Exclusive “Shell-fie” Station Under the Sea inspired snacks Click here to book an appointment.

Know Before You Go Reservations should be made in advance and are highly recommended. Register online here. Guests under 18 years of age must have a parent or guardian’s permission to call. To participate, guests must be between 3 and 12 years of age and be accompanied by an adult (18 years of age or older). Your pirate transformation will take approximately 30 minutes.



Breakfast with the Mermaids

“Enjoy your breakfast in front of the Gulf of Mexico exhibit at Audubon Aquarium of Americas! Guests will receive exclusive access to meet a mermaid up close during breakfast and each participant will receive an autographed photo of their mermaid. After breakfast (9:45am) guests will have early entry for a free photo with a mermaid. Your breakfast ticket also includes admission to the Aquarium for the day and the Mermaid & Pirate party in the Pisces Room on the second floor of the Aquarium.” – audubonnatureinstitute.org November 3, 4, 10 & 11, 2018

8:30am – 10:00am

Gulf of Mexico Exhibit at the Aquarium

Tickets: Members: $75.00 (plus taxes and a transaction fee) Non-Members: $85.00 (plus taxes and a transaction fee)

Click here for more information about Breakfast with the Mermaids and for the menu. Mermaid Saloon “Visit with the mermaid’s after-hours in an all inclusive adult cocktail event!” – audubonnatureinstitute.org Thursday, November 8, 2018

6:00pm – 8:00pm

Audubon Aquarium of the Americas

Tickets: Members: $55.00 (plus taxes and a transaction fee) Non-Members: $65.00 (plus taxes and a transaction fee)

Signature cocktails include the “Mer-tini” and “Pirate Punch”!

Delicious passed Hors d’oeuvres and a shrimp cake station

Mermaids, Mermen, and Underwater Pirate Sword Fights

Photo Opportunities

Zoo Lights

“Audubon Zoo Lights presented by Children’s Hospital will bring the holiday spirit to our community by creating an enchanting nighttime winter dreamland in the heart of Uptown New Orleans.” – audubonnatureinstitute.org

Open on select dates from November 23 – December 30, 2018

Audubon Zoo 6500 Magazine St. New Orleans, LA 70118

5:30pm – 9:30pm (last entry at 9:00pm)

Tickets: Members: $10.00 Non-Members: $15.00 Children under 2 years are admitted free.

Activities Exciting arrays of animal-themed light displays Nightly live entertainment including jazzy carols and New Orleans-style second line parades Holiday story time Delicious holiday treats Craft tents to create special messages that will be delivered to the patients at Children’s Hospital Holiday Marketplace filled with items from local artisans

Things You Need to Know Animal exhibits are not accessible, but animal presentations are scheduled nightly. The Gottesman Endangered Species Carousel will be accessible as a ticketed attraction. Holiday photos are available for a fee. The Zoo Train will not operate during Zoo Lights.



