Would you eat it? Bloody Intestines!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - Let's see what Test Kitchen Taylor is cooking up today!

For Halloween, our Test Kitchen Taylor has become our Test Kitchen "Zombie Doctor" and her treat tonight is sweet intestines!

Bloody Intestines

2 cans cinnamon rolls with icing

1 jar strawberry topping

red food coloring

Unroll cinnamon buns and place in a cake pan, shaping them like intestines.

Bake for 15 minutes at 400 degrees.

Meanwhile, combine jar of strawberry topping, icing, and food coloring.

Top hot cinnamon rolls with strawberry icing, making sure to get in between the intestines.

Do you have a recipe that you want Test Kitchen Taylor, Tamica and LBJ to try? Send it to us at twist@wgno.com!