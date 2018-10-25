Woman arrested after destroying sanctuary at Mary Queen of Peace in Mandeville

MANDEVILLE – A 51-year-old woman faces felony criminal damage charges after police say she destroyed the sanctuary at Mary Queen of Peace this afternoon.

Melinda Martin appeared to be suffering from a “possible mental or drug related episode” when Mandeville Police officers arrived at the church around 1:30 p.m. on October 25, according to chief Gerald Sticker.

Martin caused damage in excess of $5,000 before she was arrested and sent to a local hospital for a mental evaluation.

When she is released, Martin will be booked into the St. Tammany Parish Jail, according to Sticker.

No students or faculty members were injured during the episode.