Want to feel old? ‘…Baby One More Time’ is now 20

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- This week marks the 20th anniversary of Britney Spears' game changing "...Baby One More Time," single. Spears was 16 when the song was released on October 23, 1998. It reached number one in at least 18 countries!

Yesterday, Britney thanked her fans on Instagram saying, "It’s hard to put into words what today means to me… 20 years ago, the world heard my music for the very first time! So much has happened since then… but what I really want to say is thank you to my amazing fans who have been there for me since day one. Your support over the years has meant the absolute world to me! Love you all!" so many heart emojis!

Follow Kinsey on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.