Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS-- Are you trying to "stay alive" this cold and flu season?

News with a Twist Reporter Kenny Lopez decided to have some fun in the WGNO-TV newsroom.

WGNO Executive Producer of Digital Content Steve Maloney captured this funny moment!

He decided to play the hit, "Stayin' Alive" by the Bee Gees with his nostrils while blowing his nose into Kleenex.

Give it a listen! This is one way to make light of having a bad cold, right?