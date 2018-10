× Title time: Curtis, Rummel square off for Catholic league crown

Curtis and Rummel are in a familiar position. The two will decide the Catholic League championship Saturday at Joe Yenni Stadium.

Curtis is 8-0, and has won its last six games by at least 18 points per game. Rummel has won 6 in a row after a week two loss to Escambia, Florida. Here’s how the coaches, JT Curtis, and Jay Roth, view their opponents.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Game time Saturday is 2 pm.