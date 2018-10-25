Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - The Modern Mediums are two local women, Tonia Aiken and Alesia Smith, who are psychic mediums and reiki masters. They offer healing through mind, body and spirit using the metaphysical and energy worlds.

New Orleans has always been a city that is known for the metaphysical side than most others. Alesia says, "Astrologically where the lines lay as far as New Orleans, it's also meant to be spiritual and cultural. Deep spiritual roots. A great culture, there's nothing like New Orleans to the rest of the world."

The modern mediums say in order to get the most out of metaphysical healing, you have to have both a reading and healing. "Our goal is to show people that this is another way to help heal," says Tonia. "We both had this same mission. We want to heal. We do it through different ways, through our mediumship, through our Reiki. We love doing that."

Reiki is channeling and healing energy by way of touch on someone's body. "A stagnant thought or a hurtful thought we do that to ourselves all the time. That thought becomes crystallized. And if we think it more and more it becomes concrete and as a concrete thought form, it can lodge into a place in the body," Tonia says. Reiki can help remove it.

Alesia says, "Scientists are able to test the Reiki energy and they don't know why it works but they just have proven over and over again that it works."

The Modern Mediums say through mediumship, you're able to connect with loved ones that passed and receive spiritual guidance through life problems.

"They know everything you've ever done, every walk you've taken, and they know what message to send you for communication. Love is eternal. It never ends. The spirit is there forever."

The Modern Mediums

504-323-0668

Metaphysical Resource Center