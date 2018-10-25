The legacy to ‘The Vampire Diaries’ and ‘The Originals’ is LEGACIES on NOLA 38 – The CW

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOLLYWOOD - What does it say about us that we love to watch evil on prime time TV?

We're in the love especially with the vampires, witches and werewolves and hybrids and tribrids, even who star in the shows.

And if you loved the stars of The Vampire Diaries on NOLA 38 - The CW and you loved the stars of The Originals on NOLA 38 - The CW, you will live for the new show also on NOLA 38 - The CW.

Legacies which premieres on NOLA 38 - The CW on Thursday, October 25 at 9 pm.

In Legacies on NOLA 38 - The CW, Danielle Rose Russell who stars as Hope Mikaelson says, "you see these kids dealing with being with supernatural beings and being teenagers, what do you do when you have a crush on somebody or you want you father's attention?"

Matt Davis, who stars as Alaric Saltzman, Headmaster of the Salvatore Boarding School for the Young and Gifted says about Legacies, "you have the feel, the tone of all the past characters of Mystic Falls everyone loves."

Danielle Rose Russell says, "not only do you have that anxiety, teenage high school drama,everyone loves, coming of age, you also have supernatural from The Vampire Diaries and The Originals which is a world in itself and you also have this Harry Potter vibe and Hogwarts esthetic."

Wild Bill wonders if it's the classic struggle of good versus evil.

Matt Davis says, "you have the eternal struggle of good and evil."

Danielle Rose Russell says in Legacies, "the whole theme of our show while it is friendship, are these kids who were born to be evil because vampires, witches and werewolves were not born to be good, but they're born to be evil, can they fight their natures and do good instead of evil."

Matt Davis loves his show because, "the cast is fresh, it's full of humor, the monsters are amazing, the scripts are fresh."

Legacies premieres Thursday, October 25 at 9 pm on NOLA 38 - The CW.

