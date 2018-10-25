× The Krewe of Red Beans bought a hearse to decorate with beans

NEW ORLEANS– The Krewe of Red Beans which parades on Lundi Gras recently bought an old 1969 Cadillac hearse from Texas.

The engine needed repair and will cost $10-thousand to fix. In order to pay for the costs, the Krewe of Red Beans is hosting a fundraiser at Urban South Brewery every Thursday where they are asking for people’s help to deck out this hearse!

“We’re doing this every Thursday. We’re beaning the hearse. You can help by buying these engraved lima beans that we will be putting on the hearse, which will be in our parade on Lundi Gras,” Margie Perez with the Krewe of Red Beans said.

In addition to the “beaning” of the bean hearse, the Krewe of Red Beans will be hosting a “Hallow-Bean” party at Urban South Brewery this Saturday from 5-8 p.m. There will be a home made costume contest. The winner will win a membership for two to the Krewe of Red Beans.

For more information about the Krewe of Red Beans, click HERE.