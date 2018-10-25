Officers find drugs, stolen gun inside stolen car after report of road rage

SLIDELL – Officers responding to reports of a road rage incident in Slidell found drugs and a stolen gun inside a stolen car.

St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies found a light blue Toyota Prius parked on the side of the road on I-59 south near Highway 1090 around 1:30 p.m. on October 23.

The vehicle, which had been identified in the road rage report, had been stolen from Orleans Parish.

Two men hopped out of the car, jumped over a fence, and ran away on foot as deputies approached the vehicle.

Twenty-two-year-old Frank Bell and 24-year-old Eugene Franklin III were found hiding inside a portable toilet in a neighborhood, according to the STPSO.

A handgun reported stolen from Jefferson Parish, and substances believed to be marijuana, crack cocaine, MDMA, heroin, and a scale were all found inside the stolen car.

Bell and Franklin were arrested and charged with resisting an officer and multiple drug and gun charges.

