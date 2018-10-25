× NYPD investigating new suspicious package found in New York City building

NEW YORK CITY, N.Y. — Police are investigating reports of a suspicious package at a Tribeca building Thursday morning a day after two potential explosive devices were addressed to top Democrats and CNN’s New York City headquarters.

Authorities responded to 375 Greenwich Street in Tribeca in the vicinity of Greenwich and Franklin streets.

According to police, the device appears to be a similar device to the ones sent to top Democrats including former President Barack Obama and 2016 Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton.

The package was received within the past few days, said police.

It is unclear who the package was addressed to, said cops.

The bomb squad is on scene.

The address is linked to the Tribeca Film Center and Tribeca Grill, according to Google Maps, but the packaged was located in an office on one of the higher floors of the building, said cops.

Police have cautioned people to avoid the area and expect heavy police presence and traffic.

Authorities found bombs this week intended for at least seven officials, including Hillary Clinton, Barack Obama and Democratic Rep. Maxine Waters. The five packages discovered Wednesday all had a similar address: That of Democratic Congresswoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz, but with her name misspelled. There is no information to suggest she sent the packages.

We are responding to reports of a suspicious package in the vicinity of Greenwich and Franklin streets in Tribeca, Manhattan. Please avoid the area and expect a police presence and heavy traffic. More information to follow. pic.twitter.com/foiMSJ0VNG — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) October 25, 2018

