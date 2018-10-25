× Flood advisory issued for parts of Orleans Parish, Jefferson Parish

NEW ORLEANS- A flood advisory has been issued for parts of Orleans Parish and Jefferson Parish in Southeastern Louisiana until 9:30am. Doppler radar indicated heavy rain that will cause minor flooding in the advisory area. 1-2 inches of rain have already fallen over some portions of the advisory area and an additional 1-2 inches of rain is possible over the next two hours. Be careful and slow down while driving this morning. The good news, the heavy rain should be leaving our area by early afternoon and clearing out by the evening with a cold front on the way.

So, all of this is the remnants of Willa that tracked through Mexico. What we can expect here is heavy rain, street flooding, and gusty winds at times. So a wet day today is in store, but after today; it looks glorious. A nice cold front is on the way with highs in the lower 70’s, Friday a little breezy and nothing but sunshine heading all the way into Halloween.