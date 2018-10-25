FL man arrested for throwing sausages at his Mom

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BRADENTON, FL -- Hermes Gallijas-Gasperin, a 22-year-old unemployed Florida man, was arrested for allegedly repeatedly hitting his mother with sausages, inside the kitchen of the home he likely lives in for free.

Cops say a hungry Gallijas-Gasperin, "Battered" his 41-year-old mother after asking her to make him some food. The victim agreed to prepare a meal, but asked her son “to give her a few minutes due to being busy.”

The suspect apparently became angry when asked to wait, according to a probable cause statement, he “threw sausages” at his mother, with one sausage striking her in the right eye. The suspect was arrested for misdemeanor domestic battery and booked into the county jail, where he remains on $750 bond. Once released, he's been ordered to stay at least 500 feet away from his mom.

Follow Kinsey on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.