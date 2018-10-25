× Calling all chefs!

Do you have a knack for cooking? Want to work for one the best hotels in the world?

On November 1, 2018, The Roosevelt New Orleans is hosting a culinary job fair.

The Roosevelt, a Waldorf Astoria Hotel, is offering a pretty competitive benefits package that includes 21 days paid time off, Hilton hotel discounts, medical insurance, and a referral bonus.

Here are the positions that are open:

Kitchen Supervisor

Line Cooks

Banquet Cooks

Pantry Cooks

Pastry Cooks (Day and Overnight)

Cafeteria Attendant

The Roosevelt encourages you to apply online beforehand.

The job fair is at The Roosevelt Hotel New Orleans.

Thursday, November 1, 2018

9 a.m. – 11 a.m. and again from 2 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Good luck!