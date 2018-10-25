early voting locations, sample ballots for nov. 6 election

Calling all chefs!

Posted 2:35 PM, October 25, 2018, by , Updated at 02:48PM, October 25, 2018

Do you have a knack for cooking? Want to work for one the best hotels in the world?

On November 1, 2018, The Roosevelt New Orleans is hosting a culinary job fair.

The Roosevelt, a Waldorf Astoria Hotel, is offering a pretty competitive benefits package that includes 21 days paid time off, Hilton hotel discounts, medical insurance, and a referral bonus.

Here are the positions that are open:

  • Kitchen Supervisor
  • Line Cooks
  • Banquet Cooks
  • Pantry Cooks
  • Pastry Cooks (Day and Overnight)
  • Cafeteria Attendant

The Roosevelt encourages you to apply online beforehand.

The job fair is at The Roosevelt Hotel New Orleans.

Thursday, November 1, 2018

9 a.m. – 11 a.m. and again from 2 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Good luck!

