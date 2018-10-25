Calling all chefs!
Do you have a knack for cooking? Want to work for one the best hotels in the world?
On November 1, 2018, The Roosevelt New Orleans is hosting a culinary job fair.
The Roosevelt, a Waldorf Astoria Hotel, is offering a pretty competitive benefits package that includes 21 days paid time off, Hilton hotel discounts, medical insurance, and a referral bonus.
Here are the positions that are open:
- Kitchen Supervisor
- Line Cooks
- Banquet Cooks
- Pantry Cooks
- Pastry Cooks (Day and Overnight)
- Cafeteria Attendant
The Roosevelt encourages you to apply online beforehand.
The job fair is at The Roosevelt Hotel New Orleans.
Thursday, November 1, 2018
9 a.m. – 11 a.m. and again from 2 p.m. – 5 p.m.
Good luck!