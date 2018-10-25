Burger lovers rejoice! Metairie to get a Shake Shack

METAIRIE, LA — The countdown is on! Coming from the west coast, I can attest to the fact that Shake Shack is going to be a great addition to the NOLA foodie scene! 🍔

The chain will be located at 3501 Veterans Memorial Boulevard, at the corner of Severn Ave. The yummy burger joint opens their first Louisiana spot in Metairie in mid-2019!

Their burgers are literally “the jam” and whenever my Father wants to receive a sassy gif, he sends me a photo of his ShackBurger and crinkle-cut fries, all the way from Arizona.

“We’re proud to bring our first Louisiana Shack to the dynamic community of Metairie” said Randy Garutti, Shake Shack CEO, in a press release. “We’ve long admired the rich culinary heritage of Louisiana and we couldn’t be more excited to soon be part of it and offer the community a great space to gather with family and friends.”

If you’re looking for a job, Shake Shack will be hiring around 80 full-time and part-time team members… You can apply online at ShackCareers.com.

