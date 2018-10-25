× Brees: No revenge game

A crushing loss to the Minnesota Vikings in the NFC Divisional playoffs earlier this year, has no bearing on Sunday’s game at Minnesota. So, says Saints quarterback Drew Brees, who brushed off talk of a “revenge” game.

Brees said many players, on both rosters, have changed since. And, it is a new season of football.

The Saints lost the game on a last second Minnesota miracle from then- quarterback Case Keenum to Stefon Diggs.

Keenan has moved on to Denver. The Vikings signed unrestricted free agent quarterback Kirk Cousins.

The Saints added cornerback Eli Apple from the Giants in a trade announced Tuesday. The Saints gave fourth and seventh round picks for Apple, who had a brief but controversial stay in New York. He was once labeled as a cancer by a teammate, who later apologized.

Apple said he's learned from his mistakes.

Saints guard Andrus Peat, who suffered a concussion last week in practice, was full go Wednesday in practice, and will play Sunday night at Minnesota.

The Saints placed guard Josh LeRebeus on injured reserve (ankle) and signed guard Chaz Ward.