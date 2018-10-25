× Battle for Emery is on: Destrehan running back de-commits from Georgia

One of the nation’s top runners in the class of 2019 has re-opened his recruiting.

Destrehan running back John Emery de-committed Thursday from the University of Georgia. Is that good news for LSU? Here’s what Ed Orgeron said about recruiting a top running back “not far from here” at Tuesday’s Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation quarterback club.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LSU will have an immediate opening at tailback. Leading rusher Nick Brossette is a senior.