Battle for Emery is on: Destrehan running back de-commits from Georgia
One of the nation’s top runners in the class of 2019 has re-opened his recruiting.
Destrehan running back John Emery de-committed Thursday from the University of Georgia. Is that good news for LSU? Here’s what Ed Orgeron said about recruiting a top running back “not far from here” at Tuesday’s Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation quarterback club.
LSU will have an immediate opening at tailback. Leading rusher Nick Brossette is a senior.