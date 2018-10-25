early voting locations, sample ballots for nov. 6 election

Battle for Emery is on: Destrehan running back de-commits from Georgia

Posted 9:32 PM, October 25, 2018

BATON ROUGE, LA - OCTOBER 13: Head coach Ed Orgeron (L) of the LSU Tigers and head coach Kirby Smart of the Georgia Bulldogs meet on the field before a game at Tiger Stadium on October 13, 2018 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

One of the nation’s top runners in the class of 2019 has re-opened his recruiting.

Destrehan running back John Emery de-committed Thursday from the University of Georgia. Is that good news for LSU? Here’s what Ed Orgeron said about recruiting a top running back “not far from here” at Tuesday’s Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation quarterback club.

LSU will have an immediate opening at tailback. Leading rusher Nick Brossette is a senior.