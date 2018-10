× WINNER! Single ticket wins $1.6 BILLION!

According to the Mega Millions website, a single ticket matched all 5 white balls and the mega ball in Tuesday night’s Mega Millions drawing. The winning ticket was sold in South Carolina.

The winning numbers were 5-28-62-65-70 and the mega ball was 5.

The winnings shatter the previous record for a one-time lottery payout of $758.7 million went to Mavis L. Wanczyk of Massachusetts in 2017.

