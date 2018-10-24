× Tropical Depression Willa could bring strong storms, street flooding to New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS- We have our eye on our next big weather maker. This is Tropical Depression Willa that is moving over Mexico right now.

It’s losing steam but the remnants of Willa will impact our forecast really soon. So, let’s time this out. It’s looking cloudy most of the day Wednesday. Let’s fast forward to Thursday morning. Already by 5am, we can see some heavy showers rolling in. That is the remnants of Willa. Heavy rain and strong storms are possible and can spark up all the way into early afternoon. Most of us should be clear by 4pm. But, this is what you should expect for your Thursday morning. We’re not looking at severe weather, But heavy rain is promising which could lead to street flooding and gusty winds could be an issue as well. Be careful driving on slick road ways too. Here are the rain totals we are seeing. We could see about 2 inches in New Orleans and close to 4 inches as we go further towards the coast. So that is your Thursday, but after that we are the complete opposite.

There is no rain in sight in the 60’s Friday. There will be sunshine in the 70’s for the weekend. Then we have another cold front in the 60’s for the start of next week.