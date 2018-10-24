NOPD wants to arrest Mr Nice Guy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- The New Orleans Police Department wants to arrest a man accused of theft. When he allegedly committed the crime, he was wearing a shirt with the word 'nice' on it. The case is the latest one to roll on the Wheel of Justice.

According to police, the theft happened on October 17 at about 3:30 in the afternoon. Police say the suspect walked into a business in the 2400 block of Burgundy Street and took a set of car keys that were left on a stand. They say he arrived on a bicycle and left when he stole the car that matched the keys.

Police say the owner of the car was unaware of the theft until he received a call from his insurance company telling him that his car had just been involved in a hit-and-run crash.

The NOPD also released surveillance footage from inside the business where the keys were taken. It shows the suspect walk in the doors. He was wearing a black t-shirt with the word 'nice' on the front of it.

The footage shows the man walk around the business and eventually grab what police say were the keys to the car. Seconds later the suspect walked out of the business.

To see the latest Wheel of Justice report, including the surveillance footage from the investigation, click on the video button at the top of this page.

If you can help solve this latest Wheel of Justice caper, call CrimeStoppers at 504-822-1111. You don't have to reveal your name or testify in court, and you could be eligible for a cash reward.

So far, more than 382 people have been booked after their cases rolled on the Wheel of Justice.