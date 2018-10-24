× NOPD investigating fatal French Quarter shooting

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is investigating an early morning fatal shooting in the French Quarter.

Officers responding to reports of gunfire in the 700 block of Iberville Street around 4:45 a.m. on October 24 found a 33-year-old man sitting in a 2012 Chevrolet Impala that was stopped in the middle of the street.

The unidentified victim had been shot in the torso and died from his wounds at a hospital, according to the NOPD.

Homicide Detective Michael Poluikis is in charge of the ongoing investigation and can be reached at (504) 658-5300 with any information regarding this incident. Citizens with information that can help solve a crime are asked to call Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.

29.954045 -90.068412