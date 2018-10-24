Love it, Like it, Hate it – Boxed Mac & Cheese!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Macaroni and cheese typically isn’t what we’d call “healthy.” But we’ve got great news for mac & cheese fans, the boxed stuff has come a long way, nutritionally speaking! What used to be our only “love it” options are now bumped down to “like its” as newer, better-for-you varieties have hit the market – so today we’re Getting the Skinny with Molly on the current best and worst bets when it comes to boxed mac & cheese.

LOVE IT!

Banza Chickpea Mac & Cheese - GF

Pasta is blend of chickpeas and pea protein. Classic Cheddar, White Cheddar, Cheese & Pepper.

Per serving: 300 calories – 5 grams sat fat – 36 grams carbs – 8 grams fiber – 3 grams soluble fiber – 18 grams protein

LIKE IT!

Whole Wheat Mac & Cheese (e.g. Annie’s Mac and Cheese with Whole Wheat Pasta)

Made with 100% Whole Wheat Shell Pasta and White Cheddar

Per serving: 260 cals – 560 mg sodium – 46 grams carbs – 5 grams fiber – 10 grams protein

Ancient Harvest Macaroni & Cheese - GF

Made with 100% whole grains: Corn flour, quinoa flour)

Per serving: 270 cals – 430 mg sodium – 58 grams carbs – 2 grams fiber – 4 grams protein

HATE IT!

Horizon Organic Cheesy Deluxe + Annie’s Organic Mac & Cheese

Organic, but still just white pasta + cheese sauce

Kraft Macaroni & Cheese, Cracker Barrel, Velveeta Shells & Cheese, Velveeta Shells & Cheese with 2% Milk

Made with white pasta

Velveeta brand has 980 g sodium per serving (Kraft has 940 mg sodium per serving)

###

Want more from Molly? Click here to sign up for Nutrition Bites, her weekly e-newsletter with links to her Get the Skinny TV segments here on WGNO, and her weekly column in NOLA.com|The Times-Picayune! And you can follow Molly on Facebook, Twitter, & Instagram: @MollyKimballRD