early voting locations, sample ballots for nov. 6 election

Love it, Like it, Hate it – Boxed Mac & Cheese!

Posted 6:10 AM, October 24, 2018, by , Updated at 08:18AM, October 24, 2018

Macaroni and cheese typically isn’t what we’d call “healthy.”  But we’ve got great news for mac & cheese fans, the boxed stuff has come a long way, nutritionally speaking!  What used to be our only “love it” options are now bumped down to “like its” as newer, better-for-you varieties have hit the market – so today we’re Getting the Skinny with Molly on the current best and worst bets when it comes to boxed mac & cheese.

 

LOVE IT!

 

Related Story
Love it, Like it, Hate it: Pasta!

Banza Chickpea Mac & Cheese - GF

  • Pasta is blend of chickpeas and pea protein. Classic Cheddar, White Cheddar, Cheese & Pepper.
  • Per serving: 300 calories – 5 grams sat fat – 36 grams carbs – 8 grams fiber – 3 grams soluble fiber – 18 grams protein

 

 

LIKE IT!

 

Whole Wheat Mac & Cheese (e.g. Annie’s Mac and Cheese with Whole Wheat Pasta)

Related Story
Love it, Like it, Hate it: Grab & Go Greek Yogurt Protein Drinks

 

  • Made with 100% Whole Wheat Shell Pasta and White Cheddar
  • Per serving: 260 cals – 560 mg sodium – 46 grams carbs – 5 grams fiber – 10 grams protein

 

 Ancient Harvest Macaroni & Cheese - GF

 

  • Made with 100% whole grains: Corn flour, quinoa flour)
  • Per serving: 270 cals – 430 mg sodium – 58 grams carbs – 2 grams fiber – 4 grams protein

 

 

Related Story
Love it, Like it, Hate it: Flavored Greek Yogurt

 

HATE IT!

 

Horizon Organic Cheesy Deluxe + Annie’s Organic Mac & Cheese

  • Organic, but still just white pasta + cheese sauce

 

Kraft Macaroni & Cheese, Cracker Barrel, Velveeta Shells & Cheese, Velveeta Shells & Cheese with 2% Milk

  • Made with white pasta
  • Velveeta brand has 980 g sodium per serving  (Kraft has 940 mg sodium per serving)

 

 

###

 

Want more from Molly?  Click here to sign up for Nutrition Bites, her weekly e-newsletter with links to her Get the Skinny TV segments here on WGNO, and her weekly column in NOLA.com|The Times-Picayune!   And you can follow Molly on Facebook, Twitter, & Instagram:  @MollyKimballRD