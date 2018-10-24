CNN, Time Warner Center building evacuated

NEW YORK – NYPD is investigating a possible suspicious device at Time Warner Center in New York.

The device sent to Time Warner Center was constructed with a pipe and wires, according to an NYPD source. Law enforcement authorities are treating the device as a real explosive.

The device was discovered in the building’s mailroom, the source said.

The building’s evacuation included offices for WarnerMedia and other Turner-owned properties like TNT, as well as a shopping mall and a Whole Foods grocery store located in the basement level.