Childish Gambino cancels Voodoo performance

Posted 4:24 PM, October 24, 2018, by , Updated at 04:28PM, October 24, 2018

Childish Gambino/Donald Glover attends Rihanna's 4th Annual Diamond Ball at Cipriani Wall Street on September 13, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP) (Photo credit should read ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS – Childish Gambino will not appear at Voodoo Festival this weekend.

Doctors have ordered Gambino, also known as multiple award winning multifaceted performer Donald Glover, to cancel his Voodoo appearance to continue on the road to recovery at home.

A foot injury while on tour has forced the cancellation of several Childish Gambino shows recently, but his headlining Voodoo performance has remained on the books until now.

Travis Scott will bring his Astroworld tour to the popular Halloween weekend festival in Gambino’s place, according to a Voodoo spokesperson.

