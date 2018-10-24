× Check your lotto tickets! There were 9 Mega Millions winners in Louisiana!

The $1.537 billion Mega Millions lottery ticket may have been sold in South Carolina, but some Louisiana folks are also a little richer.

How about $10,000 richer?

Nine winning lottery tickets were sold around Louisiana. Grab you ticket and check the locations.

The winning numbers were 05-28-62-65-70 and the Mega Ball number was 05.

ALBANY – Big River Food & Fuel #12 at 28520 Highway 43

BATON ROUGE – Romero’s Food Mart at 13921 Joor Road

BATON ROUGE – Circle K #9722 at 9320 Burbank Drive

BELLE CHASSE – Express Food & Fuel at 14715 Highway 23

HAMMOND – Quick Way #5 at 14633 West University Avenue

HARAHAN – Sav N Time at 6901 Jefferson Highway

KENNER – Winn Dixie Store #1412 at 2104 Williams Boulevard

METAIRIE – Circle K #2707671 at 3140 Veterans Boulevard

SAINT FRANCISVILLE – Jett’s Food Mart #4 at 6803 U.S. Highway 61

Remember you should sign the back of their ticket immediately after buying it for security reasons and treat their ticket like cash.

Winners have 180 days to claim their prize.

For more information, check out the Lottery’s website, www.louisianalottery.com.