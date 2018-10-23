Would you eat it? Bloody Face Pie!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - Let's see what Test Kitchen Taylor is cooking up today!

This could be creepy -- or cute! Test Kitchen Taylor is making a Bloody Face Pie!

Bloody Face Pie

2 pie crusts

2 cans cherry pie filling

1 tsp almond extract

Combine pie filling and almond extract

Place one crust on the bottom of pie pan

Top with cherry mixture

Cut face out of other dough sheet and top filling

Crimp edges and bake for 35 minutes at 425 degrees

Use leftover cherry mixture to make scars

