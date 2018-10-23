Would you eat it? Bloody Face Pie!

NEW ORLEANS - Let's see what Test Kitchen Taylor is cooking up today!
This could be creepy -- or cute! Test Kitchen Taylor is making a Bloody Face Pie!
Bloody Face Pie
2 pie crusts
2 cans cherry pie filling
1 tsp almond extract
Combine pie filling and almond extract
Place one crust on the bottom of pie pan
Top with cherry mixture
Cut face out of other dough sheet and top filling
Crimp edges and bake for 35 minutes at 425 degrees
Use leftover cherry mixture to make scars
Do you have a recipe that you want Test Kitchen Taylor, Tamica and LBJ to try? Send it to us at twist@wgno.com!