Why is this guy waving his hands in the air at ‘Dancing with the Stars’?

HOLLYWOOD -

BELIEVE IT OR NOT....yea, you just have to keep the audience hyped up, keep 'em in it

it's a big team effort, i'm just one tiny guy in a big tiny wheel it takes to put this together.....WE LOVE YOU...

LOUISIANA STAR JOHN SCHNEIDER IS STILL A DANCING STAR.

ABOUT TO DANCE AGAIN TONIGHT ON DANCING WITH THE STARS RIGHT HERE AT 7 ON WGNO.

TONIGHT IS DISNEY NIGHT ON DANCING WITH THE STARS.

WILD BILL WOOD GOES TO HOLLYWOOD BEHIND THE SCENES ON THE SHOW TO MEET THE MAN WHO'S NO MICKEY MOUSE.

IN FACT, HE KEEPS THE SHOW SASHAYING ACROSS PRIME-TIME-TV AS WILD BILL FINDS DISCOVERS ON ADVENTURE IN HOLLYWOOD.

In the seconds before Dancing with the Stars goes on TV...LIVE every week for 27 seasons now....

An unsung star is born....a guy you never see at home.

[8:09:11] now i'm nervous, no i'm not....

[9572 8:07:03] i'm the audience warm up comic, i get 'em all hyped up, keep 'em all energetic and focused on the show

His name is Jay Flats....and Jay's job is to wave his hands around like a cheerleader....

[8:07:33] i do a lot of this....[waves hands]

[8:07:34] A LOT OF ENERGY A LOT OF JAZZ HANDS, FAN HANDS, CHICKEN FEATHER HANDS

[8:07:38] when this gets tiring, go to spin, you go to a spin.

Jay's resume includes doing stand up comedy and hosting jobs around Hollywood....

[8:07:55] HOW DID YOU GET THE JOB? wrong place at the wrong time

[8:08:009] it takes a certain personality and skill set to pull this off every night

[8:07:25] i keep the crowd focused on last performance, give it up for them...that was a cha-cha..

Before the ballroom floor fills-up with dancers, it belongs to the guy in the bow-tie....

[8:08:11 ] [CLOSE] DO YOU EVEN KNOW HOW TO DANCE? i do know how to dance i can do the kid-n-play dance where he jumps over his own leg.... DWTS THE NEXT SEASON, YOU'LL BE ON THERE WITH....WE'LL FIGURE IT OUT

[8:08:28] welcome to dancing with the warm up guy.....I LOVE IT

WATCH DANCING WITH THE STARS WITH LOUISIANA'S HOME-STATE-HERO JOHN SCHNEIDER STILL DANCING.

IT'S TONIGHT AT 7 RIGHT HERE ON WGNO.