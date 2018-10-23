× We’re not saying you shouldn’t play, but here are 5 things more likely to happen than you winning the lottery

We know these atrocious stats won’t deter you. Because there’s nothing like a billion-dollar lottery to make people lose common sense.

Still, as you fantasize about buying castles or maybe 750 Lamborghinis, you may want to know your odds of winning this week’s insane Mega Millions or Powerball lotteries.

Your odds of winning Tuesday’s $1.6 billion Mega Millions jackpot are 1 in 302,575,350.

Your odds of winning Wednesday’s $620 million Powerball jackpot are better: 1 in 292,201,338.

Either way, you’re far more likely to …

… get murdered at the Grand Canyon

You have a 1 in 8,156,000 chance of getting murdered at the Grand Canyon. It’s actually 35 times more likely than winning the jackpot. So watch your back.

… have extra fingers or toes

The chances of having polydactyly — or extra fingers or toes — ranges from 1 in 500 to 1 in 1,000. That’s more than 292,200 times greater than hitting either jackpot.

… accidentally suffocate in bed

You have a 1 in 4,459 chance of dying from accidental suffocation or strangulation in bed. That’s 65,530 times more likely than winning the lottery.

… have quintuplets naturally

If you’re expecting a newborn, your odds of naturally having five kids instead of one is 1 in 55,000,000. That’s five times more likely than hitting the jackpot. That’s a lot of babies.

… getting killed by fireworks

You have a 1 in 340,733 chance of getting killed by fireworks. So if you use pyrotechnics to celebrate winning the lottery, please know that your odds of dying from those fireworks are 857 times greater than hitting the jackpot you just won.