× Unfair call: Orgeron sounds off on targeting call on LSU linebacker Devin White

The call stands, but LSU head coach Ed Orgeron isn’t happy about it.

Linebacker Devin White was kicked out of the game in the fourth quarter of a 19-3 win over Mississippi State for targeting Bulldog quarterback Nick Fitzgerald. The call was reviewed on replay, and confirmed. Because of the targeting penalty, White cannot play in the first half against Alabama.

Orgeron spoke to reporters Tuesday before speaking to the Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation quarterback club at Rock N Bowl.

Orgeron said director of athletics Joe Alleva was on the phone "all day Sunday", seeking relief for White through the SEC office. None came.

Orgeron said LSU must move on.

The 4th ranked Tigers host #1 Alabama November in Tiger Stadium at 7 pm.