Tulane turns to McMillan, Fritz says “close isn’t good enough”

Tulane head coach Willie Fritz announced Tuesday that LSU transfer Justin McMillan will start at quarterback for the Green Wave Saturday night at Tulsa.

“We need a spark,” said the coach of 2-5 Green Wave. McMillan has played in three games, completing 14 of 29 passes for 196 yards and three touchdowns, zero interceptions.

Fritz acknowledged Tuesday at his weekly press conference that he is frustrated.

Saturday night's game features the two worst offenses in the American Athletic Conference. Tulane is ranked 10th in total offense, Tulsa is 11th.

Game time is 6 pm. Tulsa leads the series, 11-3. However, Tulane won in 2017, 62-28.