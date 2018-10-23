Thibodaux man sentenced to 25 years for 3rd degree rape of pre-teen

THIBODAUX, LA – A Thibodaux man has been sentenced to 25 years in jail for raping a pre-teen girl who came to his house for a frozen cup.

The pre-teen and her friend arrived at 19-year-old Kendriontae Johnson’s home in May of 2017 to purchase the popular frozen concoction.

Johnson led the children inside, and convinced the pre-teen victim to follow him into a bedroom, according to the Lafourche Parish District Attorney’s Office.

Once inside the room, Johnson covered the victim’s mouth and sexually assaulted the girl.

Johnson pleaded guilty to third degree rape of a juvenile on October 22 and was sentenced to 25 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections.

“Now that the abuser is behind bars, I hope the victim can move forward in the healing process,” Assistant District Attorney Jason Chatagnier said. “It is always very difficult for a victim to come forward and face an abuser. It is because of her bravery that we were able to secure a plea with a substantial jail sentence and spare her the hardship of a jury trial. I also want to thank the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Department for their diligent work. Cases like this are not easy, and they did a great job investigating it.”