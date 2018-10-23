Police: Girl confined to basement room with alarm; 2 charged

NEW BOSTON, N.H. – A man and woman from New Boston are facing felony charges in connection with accusations that they held a girl against her will, police said.

Denise Atkocaitis, 55, and Thomas Atkocaitis, 57, each face charges of criminal restraint, kidnapping and endangering the welfare of a child.

Police said the arrests stemmed from a monthlong investigation that began in early September.

Denise and Thomas Atkocaitis are each accused of confining a girl under the age of 18 with the purpose of terrorizing her, police said.

The child was confined to a room smaller than 8 feet by 8 feet in the basement of a home, and the room’s door was set to an alarm, officials said.

The girl was only allowed to leave the room for food or the bathroom, police said. Officials also said there was no natural light in the room, as a wire mesh was covering a window.

The confinement happened over a two-month period, police said.

Police said the child brought the issue to their attention but wouldn’t elaborate on how she told them.

“It’s crazy, because it’s a small town, and I’ve lived in this town for two years and I’ve worked in this town for almost 10 (years), and you don’t hear anything bad in this town. Everybody knows everybody. Everybody’s friendly, and to hear something like that is pretty disturbing,” New Boston resident Mike Essman said.

Essman was among several residents who described New Boston as a hardworking, quiet, small town. Residents said they were having a difficult time wrapping their minds around the case.

“In New Boston, it’s always been this bubble of protection, so it’s scary to think about and I don’t want to think about it,” resident Kaydee Griffin said. “When I hear stories like this, it scares me, because we moved to this town because it was safe.”

“Small-town New Hampshire. That has to be shocking for the people in New Boston,” said Durwood Argent, of Goffstown.

“When something like this happens, it feels like a stab in the town’s heart,” Griffin said.

Denise and Thomas Atkocaitis were both released on personal recognizance bail and are scheduled to appear in court Nov. 1.

