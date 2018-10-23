× Early voting for Nov. 6 elections has begun

NEW ORLEANS – Early voting has begun for the November 6 elections.

Starting October 23 and running through October 30, with the exception of October 28, parish Registrar of Voters Offices and designated locations statewide will be open between 8:30 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Any registered voters can vote early for any reason, according to the office of Louisiana Secretary of State R. Kyle Ardoin.

Early voters will need to present a photo ID or signature on a voter affidavit.

Voters may use a driver’s license, a Louisiana special ID, or some other generally recognized picture ID that has your name and signature, according to Ardoin’s office.

Here are the early voting locations for Orleans Parish:

CITY HALL, 1300 PERDIDO ST., #1W24

NEW ORLEANS, LA 70112-2127

8:30 am – 6 pm for each day of early voting

ALGIERS COURTHOUSE

225 MORGAN ST RM#105

NEW ORLEANS, LA 70114

8:30 am – 6 pm for each day of early voting

VOTING MACHINE WAREHOUSE

8870 CHEF MENTEUR HWY

NEW ORLEANS, LA 70127

Tuesday, October 23, 2018 through Tuesday, October 30, 2018 (excluding Sunday, October 28, 2018) from 8:30 am – 6:00 pm

LAKE VISTA COMMUNITY CENTER

6500 SPANISH FORT BLVD, 2ND FLOOR

MEETING ROOM

NEW ORLEANS, LA 70124

Tuesday, October 23, 2018 through Tuesday, October 30, 2018 (excluding Sunday, October 28, 2018) from 8:30 am – 6:00 pm

Here are the early voting locations for Jefferson Parish:

JOSEPH YENNI PARISH BUILDING

1221 ELMWOOD PARK BLVD., RM 502

HARAHAN, LA 70123

8:30 am – 6 pm for each day of early voting

CHARLES ODOM BUILDING

5001 WEST BANK EXPRESSWAY SUITE

C-2

MARRERO, LA 70072

8:30 am – 6 pm for each day of early voting

408 MINOR ST

KENNER, LA 70062

8:30 am – 6 pm for each day of early voting

GRAND ISLE MULTIPLEX

3101 HWY 1

GRAND ISLE, LA 70358

Monday only 10:00 am to noon and 1:00pm to 3:00pm (The exception is a Federal Primary Election on the first Tuesday of Early Voting at the indicated times.)

Here are the early voting locations for St. Tammany Parish:

ST. TAMMANY JUSTICE CENTER PARKING

GARAGE

601 N JEFFERSON AVE

COVINGTON, LA 70433

8:30 am – 6 pm for each day of early voting

THE TOWERS BUILDING

520 OLD SPANISH TRAIL SUITE 4C

SLIDELL, LA 70458

8:30 am – 6 pm for each day of early voting

ST. TAMMANY ADMINISTRATIVE COMPLEX

21490 KOOP DR – BUILDING A

(COUNCIL CHAMBERS)

MANDEVILLE, LA 70448

October 23, 2018 through October 30, 2018 Closed on Sunday and Hours from 8:30 AM – 6:00 PM

For all other parishes and for additional early voting information, visit the Voter Portal on the Secretary of State’s website.

Click on the links below for sample ballots in your parish:

Orleans Parish

Jefferson Parish

St. Tammany Parish

St. Bernard Parish

Lafourche Parish

Plaquemines Parish

Washington Parish

Terrebonne Parish

Tangipahoa Parish

St. John the Baptist Parish

St. James Parish

St. Charles Parish