Early voting for Nov. 6 elections has begun
NEW ORLEANS – Early voting has begun for the November 6 elections.
Starting October 23 and running through October 30, with the exception of October 28, parish Registrar of Voters Offices and designated locations statewide will be open between 8:30 a.m. and 6 p.m.
Any registered voters can vote early for any reason, according to the office of Louisiana Secretary of State R. Kyle Ardoin.
Early voters will need to present a photo ID or signature on a voter affidavit.
Voters may use a driver’s license, a Louisiana special ID, or some other generally recognized picture ID that has your name and signature, according to Ardoin’s office.
Here are the early voting locations for Orleans Parish:
CITY HALL, 1300 PERDIDO ST., #1W24
NEW ORLEANS, LA 70112-2127
8:30 am – 6 pm for each day of early voting
ALGIERS COURTHOUSE
225 MORGAN ST RM#105
NEW ORLEANS, LA 70114
8:30 am – 6 pm for each day of early voting
VOTING MACHINE WAREHOUSE
8870 CHEF MENTEUR HWY
NEW ORLEANS, LA 70127
Tuesday, October 23, 2018 through Tuesday, October 30, 2018 (excluding Sunday, October 28, 2018) from 8:30 am – 6:00 pm
LAKE VISTA COMMUNITY CENTER
6500 SPANISH FORT BLVD, 2ND FLOOR
MEETING ROOM
NEW ORLEANS, LA 70124
Tuesday, October 23, 2018 through Tuesday, October 30, 2018 (excluding Sunday, October 28, 2018) from 8:30 am – 6:00 pm
Here are the early voting locations for Jefferson Parish:
JOSEPH YENNI PARISH BUILDING
1221 ELMWOOD PARK BLVD., RM 502
HARAHAN, LA 70123
8:30 am – 6 pm for each day of early voting
CHARLES ODOM BUILDING
5001 WEST BANK EXPRESSWAY SUITE
C-2
MARRERO, LA 70072
8:30 am – 6 pm for each day of early voting
408 MINOR ST
KENNER, LA 70062
8:30 am – 6 pm for each day of early voting
GRAND ISLE MULTIPLEX
3101 HWY 1
GRAND ISLE, LA 70358
Monday only 10:00 am to noon and 1:00pm to 3:00pm (The exception is a Federal Primary Election on the first Tuesday of Early Voting at the indicated times.)
Here are the early voting locations for St. Tammany Parish:
ST. TAMMANY JUSTICE CENTER PARKING
GARAGE
601 N JEFFERSON AVE
COVINGTON, LA 70433
8:30 am – 6 pm for each day of early voting
THE TOWERS BUILDING
520 OLD SPANISH TRAIL SUITE 4C
SLIDELL, LA 70458
8:30 am – 6 pm for each day of early voting
ST. TAMMANY ADMINISTRATIVE COMPLEX
21490 KOOP DR – BUILDING A
(COUNCIL CHAMBERS)
MANDEVILLE, LA 70448
October 23, 2018 through October 30, 2018 Closed on Sunday and Hours from 8:30 AM – 6:00 PM
For all other parishes and for additional early voting information, visit the Voter Portal on the Secretary of State’s website.
