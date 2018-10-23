‘Buckjumping’ documentary shows off New Orleans dance culture

NEW ORLEANS– The New Orleans Film Festival hosted the World Premiere of the documentary, “Buckjumping,” at the Orpheum Theater on Sunday night.

“Buckjumping” is about the New Orleans dance culture and traditions. The film was directed by Lily Keber.

The premiere was packed with 900 people in the audience, including City of New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell. The movie screening was followed by a second line parade with a brass band to the after party at the Ace Hotel.

Featured in the film are: Nine Times Social Aid & Pleasure Club, Seal’s in the 7th Ward, Edna Karr High School Dance Team, The Mardi Gras Indians, and much more. The documentary features interviews with DJ Jubilee, Mannie Fresh, Mia X, and more about the evolving dance traditions in New Orleans.

Here’s the trailer to “Buckjumping.”