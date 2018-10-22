Pet Adoption Monday: Meet Rocket

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Rocket is a young lab mix and he weighs about 40 lbs. He came to ARNO from a rescue in St. Helena parish where he lived on the land with his fellow puppers. A kind lady took care of them all because in that parish there isn't an animal shelter. Rocket loves car rides and he's a really good passenger and he's not a backseat driver. As you can see, he has a shiny black coat..but what you can't see is that it's surprisingly soft! He gets along with other pups, and he doesn't seem to mind cats. Rocket would rather not spend too long at the shelter, because he longs to lay near you. He needs a family to love him forever and in return he'll be the goodest boy you'll ever know.

Please email adopt@animalrescueneworleans.org for more information. To complete an application, please visit: https://animalrescueneworleans.org/adoptfoster/.

October is adopt a shelter dog month and we are giving $1 a lb discount.

The adoption fee is $200 (before the Adopt a Shelter Dog Month Discount) and includes spay/neuter, up-to-date vaccines, deworming, a microchip, heartworm test, and heartworm treatment if required.

Click here for more information about Rocket.

Click here for more information about Animal Rescue New Orleans.