NOPD looking for suspect after burglary attempt leads to kidnapping

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is looking for a man they say kidnapped a victim during a robbery attempt.

Thirty-four-year-old Dominique Jones forced his way into the victim’s home around 6 a.m. on October 20 and demanded cash, according to the NOPD.

Jones then forced the victim into a vehicle along with two children and drove to a Cash Advance location.

The business was not yet open, so Jones, the victim, and the children sat in the vehicle outside waiting for employees to arrive.

At some point, the victim was able to escape and contact police.

Jones is wanted for aggravated kidnapping, unauthorized use of a movable, and simple burglary.

Anyone with information on this incident or the whereabouts of Dominique Jones is asked to contact Seventh District detectives at (504) 658-6070.