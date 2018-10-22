Nearly 3000 NYPD body cameras pulled from service after one explodes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK CITY, N.Y. — The NYPD has recalled nearly 3,000 body cameras worn by police officers on patrol after one camera exploded inside of a precinct on Staten Island, according to WPIX.

A Vievu model LE-5 body camera exploded moments after an officer wearing it noticed the device beginning to smoke and immediately took it off, according to a release from the NYPD.

The officer retrieved the body cam for a midnight patrol and saw the smoke exiting the bottom of the portal. Once the officer took the camera off, it exploded, police said.

As a result, the department has suspended the use and distribution of the LE-5 model cameras effective immediately, police said.

Read the statement from @NYPDDCPI regarding possible product malfunction in a portion of body cameras: https://t.co/IhVpYcXg6s — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) October 21, 2018

Further investigation revealed that the battery inside of the camera ignited, the department said.

No injuries were reported.

The department says that police officers equipped with Vievu model LE-4 body cameras are not affected by this incident, and will continue to use them as required.