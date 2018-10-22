× Man killed in crash with dump truck in St. Charles Parish

HAHNVILLE, LA – Louisiana State Police say one man was killed in a car crash involving a dump truck.

The crash happened at about 7:20 p.m. on October 21 on Hwy 3127 near Hwy 3141 in Hahnville.

Troopers say a 2004 Mack dump truck broke down and was partially blocking the left lane as well as an opening in the median.

A 2005 Nissan Altima was traveling sough on Hwy 3127 when it hit the right, rear side of the dump truck. After impact, the car continues off of the road and into a ditch.

The driver of the car is identified as 33-year-old Todd Cashio of Thibodaux. Troopers say he was wearing a seat belt but was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the dump truck was unhurt, according to trooper, and showed no signs of driver impairment.

An autopsy will be conducted on Cashio as troopers continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the crash.

Troopers also say that preventable crashes continue to plague Louisiana roadways. They’re urging drivers to make safe decisions behind the wheel including the observance of speed limits and the wearing of seat belts.

They also say drivers should avoid distractions.