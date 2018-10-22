Ballroom Bombshell! Who’s next to tango off ‘Dancing with the Stars’?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOLLYWOOD - Last week, a shocker on Dancing with the Stars.

Tinashe and her dancing partner Brandon Armstrong were voted off the show.

WGNO News with a Twist features guy Wild Bill Wood heads to Hollywood to chat with the couple.

You can see who's next to exit the show.

You can watch Monday 7 pm on WGNO ABC 26.

Here's how Dancing with the Stars introduced Tinashe and Brandon to the audience:

"Not only does the multi-platinum-certified R&B disruptor Tinashe sing, write and dance, but she also produces, mixes, engineers, creative directs and edits. As a result, she blazes past any and all boundaries. Co-mingling seductive R&B, edgy pop and a nocturnal electronic sensibility, she emerged as a fascinating, focused and fiery outlier in 2014 with her full-length debut, Aquarius. Powered by the double-platinum smash "2 On" [feat. ScHoolboy Q], the album crashed the Top 20 of the Billboard Top 200 upon arrival before popping up on many of the top year-end lists. Between touring alongside everyone from Katy Perry and Nicki Minaj to Maroon 5, she revved up the official mixtape, Nightride. Tinashe also has a presence in the worlds of beauty and fashion, as well. Recognizing the artist's inimitable fashion sense and untouchable and undeniable je ne sais quoi, Ralph Lauren placed her in a high-profile campaign with Bella Hadid and Hailey Baldwin. Beyond an exclusive performance for Karl Lagerfeld, other partnerships include Alexander Wang, Calvin Klein and M.A.C. Cosmetics, among others. Moreover, Juicy Couture sought her out to be the face of its exclusive Urban Outfitters collaboration. Presently, Tinashe is carefully preparing more new music heading into 2019."