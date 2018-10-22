× 2 children killed, 3 others injured in Belle Chasse mobile home fire

BELLE CHASSE, LA.– The Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal is investigating a fatal mobile home fire in Belle Chasse that has claimed the lives of two children and injured three other people.

The Belle Chasse Volunteer Fire Department responded to the call earlier Sunday evening in the 11000 block of Highway 23.

The Louisiana Fire Marshall is working with the Belle Chasse Volunteer Fire Department, Plaquemines Parish Sheriff’s Office and Coroner’s Office to determine the origin and cause of this fire.

Investigators are still actively working the scene Monday morning.

The I.D.’s of the the two children who were killed still have not been released, but the Fire Marshall says that they were a 9-year-old girl and a 7-year-old boy.

The remains of two dogs were also found at the scene.

Investigators also say that they have been able to locate any evidence of working smoke alarms at the scene.

They also say that it appears that all of the occupants of the mobile home were trying to escape when the children became separated from the adults and became trapped.

The three adults were taken an area hospital.

Their condition is unknown.