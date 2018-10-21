PHOTOS: New Orleans hottest new rock club, ‘Vintage Rock Club’

NEW ORLEANS– There’s a new rock-n-roll dance club in downtown New Orleans called, “Vintage Rock Club.” This new club is sure to thrill the rocker in all of us. Rock music from the 1980’s is played over the booming speakers, while the music videos are shown on screens throughout the club. In the front of the club a huge screen plays the music video and there are special effects (strobe lights, smoke) that really make you feel like you are at a concert. It is an interactive clubbing experience like none other in New Orleans. “Vintage Rock Club” is located at 1009 Poydras Street.

This venue is taking the spot of “Rampart Room” above Walk-On’s Sports bar. This club is said to be an exclusive club where you need to get on a guest list. Hours of operation are Fridays & Saturdays from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. The “Vintage Rock Club” is set to open next weekend.