Owner says spirits haunt an Abita Springs bakery

Abita Springs, LA - Delicious pastries and lovely cakes lure customers, but something else seems to appeal to the unseen occupants of the Maple Street Bakery in Abita Springs.

Owner Jan Liggett says her family has had the bakery for eight years but the building is more than 100 years old, and Liggett thinks her business may have inherited the building's spirits.

Even Max Liggett, who's just a child, talks about playing hide and seek-- with a ghost.

The bakery is at 72066 Maple Street in Abita Springs, and our story comes from WGNO Photojournalist Jeremy Jackson.