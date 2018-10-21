× Good and lucky: Saints score 17 4th quarter points, stun Ravens

The Saints were in a world of trouble, down 17-7 in the fourth quarter to the Baltimore Ravens.

But, even against the league’s leader in total defense, and scoring defense, the hill was not too high to climb.

New Orleans scored 17 consecutive points to take the lead, and held on for a 24-23 win when Ravens kicker Justin Tucker missed an extra point attempt with 28 seconds remaining. It was the first missed PAT of Tucker’s career.

The Saints clawed back in the game on a 5 yard touchdown pass to Michael Thomas. Alvin Kamara then ran two yards for a score. And, Wil Lutz kicked a 39 yard field goal.

Baltimore then drove 66 yards in 6 plays. Quarterback Joe Flacco completed a 14 yard touchdown pass to John Brown with 28 seconds to play. Tucker’s point after try, then sailed right, giving New Orleans the win.

Saints quarterback Drew Brees became the 4th in NFL history to throw 500 touchdown passes. It came in the second quarter on a one yard toss to tight end Ben Watson.

Peyton Manning is the leader with 539 TD passes. Brett Favre is second with 508, and Patriots quarterback Tom Brady is third with 504.

More importantly, Brees defeated the Ravens for the first time in his career. Baltimore was the only club that Brees had not defeated.

The most impressive part of the Saints win is this: Baltimore had not allowed a second half TD in its first six games.

The Saints, 5-1, play at Minnesota next Sunday night.